Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 205,129 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $244,586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after buying an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

