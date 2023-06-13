Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.63 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Up 4.1 %

VMW stock opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

