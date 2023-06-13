Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.6% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $627.53 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

