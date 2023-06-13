Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $682.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $664.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

