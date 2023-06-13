Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after acquiring an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $523.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $543.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.