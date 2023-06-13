Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,384 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.