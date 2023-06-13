Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

