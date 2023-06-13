Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.02. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

