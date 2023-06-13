Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 502 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $390.57 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

