Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Update

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the May 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Insider Activity at Viemed Healthcare
In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $377.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.01.
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
