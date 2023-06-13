Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Update

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the May 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Viemed Healthcare

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $377.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

