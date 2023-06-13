Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 71.1% in May

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

VIOT stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology ( NASDAQ:VIOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $132.02 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sell of IoT products, including smart water purification systems. Its products include refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.