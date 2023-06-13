VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Up 268.6% in May

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 268.6% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 774,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.71.

VIQ Solutions ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.42%. Analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VQS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

