Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of V opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.