Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) vs. Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Head to Head Comparison

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Positron alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -173.76% -559.29% -55.29% Vivani Medical N/A -30.96% -27.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Positron and Vivani Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $730,000.00 42.94 -$2.31 million N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Positron has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Positron and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivani Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 418.52%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Positron.

Volatility & Risk

Positron has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Positron on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

(Get Rating)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Rating)

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.