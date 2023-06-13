Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alamos Gold and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 3 1 0 2.25 Vizsla Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus price target of $16.08, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 158.51%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.2% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and Vizsla Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $888.20 million 5.60 $37.10 million $0.24 52.38 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -19.58

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 10.58% 4.98% 3.71% Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64%

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

