Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the May 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

