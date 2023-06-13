VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50.
VTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.35.
Shares of VTEX stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.48.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
