VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VTEX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 1,333,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 706,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 302,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

