vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTVT opened at $0.78 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

