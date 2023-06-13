W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,753 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

