Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.