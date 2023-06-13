Warpaint London PLC (W7L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on July 4th

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warpaint London Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:W7L opened at GBX 237 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £181.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,939.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.42. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285 ($3.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Further Reading

