Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Elie Melhem Sells 565 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elie Melhem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.90.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

