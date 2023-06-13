Wedbush Comments on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

