Wedbush Weighs in on Crocs, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after purchasing an additional 309,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

