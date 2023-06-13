Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,157 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.58% of Welltower worth $191,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Welltower Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

