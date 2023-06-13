Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.2 %

WAL stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

