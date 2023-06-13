Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 97.1% in May

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 15th total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WBND stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

