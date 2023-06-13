Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 244,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

