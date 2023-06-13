Wexford Capital LP Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,859,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 3.1% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP owned 1.76% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 533,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,032,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,987,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,207.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $858.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.