Wexford Capital LP Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 3.2% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after buying an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

