Wexford Capital LP Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,831 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up 1.9% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 366.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,396 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,184,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after buying an additional 3,840,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 329.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,677,000 after buying an additional 3,556,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

