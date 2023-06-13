Wexford Capital LP Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,011 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.3% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 589,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,211 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 140,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 35,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $18,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

