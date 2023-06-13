WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -67.96% -76.82% -50.80% WiSA Technologies -402.94% -343.27% -147.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beam Global and WiSA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 WiSA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 148.60%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $218.67, indicating a potential upside of 17,971.63%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Beam Global.

This table compares Beam Global and WiSA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $22.00 million 5.23 -$19.68 million ($2.10) -5.10 WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.36 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

WiSA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Global.

Risk and Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beam Global beats WiSA Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

