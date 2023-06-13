Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 245,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,122,000 after purchasing an additional 212,796 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,090 shares of company stock worth $15,643,099. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $209.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

