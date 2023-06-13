Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 3,775.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.39% and a negative net margin of 302.29%. Research analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
