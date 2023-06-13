Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 3,775.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.39% and a negative net margin of 302.29%. Research analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

