Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOTAR. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Yotta Acquisition by 3,243.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 802,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 778,400 shares during the last quarter.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTAR opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Yotta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

