YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,925.02

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.22 million and approximately $46,925.02 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00075478 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $11,277.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

