Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

