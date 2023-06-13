Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Cut to $62.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 222,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zai Lab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 430,877 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

