Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1,159.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,065 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,393,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,565,000 after purchasing an additional 108,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,974,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $279.99 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

