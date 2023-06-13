Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149,805 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Zimmer Biomet worth $145,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

