Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

