115,336 Shares in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Acquired by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 27,865 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $531.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

