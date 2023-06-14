144,927 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Avala Global LP

Avala Global LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 144,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 7.4% of Avala Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,520 shares of company stock worth $8,810,165. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.66. The company has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

