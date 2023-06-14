17,092 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $10,795,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $193.90.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.