17,204 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Philip Morris International makes up 1.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

PM opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

