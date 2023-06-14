17,642 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after buying an additional 683,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,739,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,003,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RY. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.