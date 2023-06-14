1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Nancy Hood Sells 5,959 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $23,120.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,359.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

DIBS stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

