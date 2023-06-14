1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Nancy Hood Sells 5,959 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $23,120.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,359.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
DIBS stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
