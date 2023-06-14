1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Ross A. Paul Sells 12,753 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 12,753 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $49,481.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.