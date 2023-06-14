1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Ross A. Paul Sells 12,753 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 12,753 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $49,481.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DIBS stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
