2,000 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $625.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $550.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.85. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

